Baru hits back at Tamin rep on non-performance allegations

LAWAS (Nov 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Lawas, Baru Bian, said allegations of him not performing when he was Selangau MP and Minister of Works are aimed at discrediting him as he has a good track record of serving the people.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira has accused Baru of “fleeing” from Selangau to Lawas to avoid facing the constituents there in the 15th General Election (GE15) as he had failed to serve them accordingly despite being a federal minister for 22 months.

Stumping for Gabungan Parti Sarawak {GPS} candidate and incumbent MP Henry Sum Agong, Gira went all the way from Selangau to Lawas to get Baru to own up to his promises in the last election and failure to serve the constituents.

In a return fire, Baru hit back at the assemblyman for twisting the facts and said the latter was trying to mislead Lawas voters.

“You can say anything but people of Lawas know what I have done in 22 months for Lawas. They believe me,” he told Utusan Borneo, The Borneo Post’s sister paper, today.

He was asked about his election campaign in Lawas in the three- cornered fight with Henry Sum and Japar Suyut of Pakatan Harapan.

He said GPS’s allegations that he had failed as Minister of Works were wrong as he had brought the RM1.1 billion Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, upgraded three schools and clinics, and got the Lawas Hospital project back on track.

The PSB secretary-general, who is also third-term Ba Kelalan assemblyman, also dismissed talks by his political opponents that his constituents had lost out on minor rural projects, rural transformation and other allocations worth RM50 million in the past decades and he should not be elected as next Lawas MP.

“People said I was Opposition for 10 years, 10 times RM5 million annually is RM50 million but it cannot be compared with RM1.1 billion that I brought to Lawas through SSLR project, revival of Lawas hospital project through re-tender, school repairs and others.

“That is track record, I don’t need to say anything,” he said.

Asked to comment on PSB supporting any national coalition that forms the next federal government after GE15, he said the country’s political stability and economic recovery is the party’s top priority.

He said this is the reason for voters in Sarawak, including Lawas, to support PSB’s candidates in GE15.

“We don’t want to play opposition all our lives. We have decided to support any one in government and be with them. Our supporters will support this move for the good of the country – that is the most important thing,” he added.

Baru believes that the next federal government will be a combination of two to three political coalitions, and PSB does not have any qualms in supporting the formation of a stable federal government.