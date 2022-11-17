BN and GRS offer better future, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah reminds voters in the state to turn out en masse and make wise choices on voting day of the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, said BN and its partner, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) offer a better future in a position as the ruling party.

He said the people need to choose a candidate who is capable of bringing change and development in their area and Sabah as a whole, not based on sentiments spread by the opposing party.

“BN-GRS candidates are able to bring better change and development in Sabah if given the mandate as we are State government candidates.

“Our wins will contribute to the overall victory of BN to form a new federal government which will certainly give us an advantage in bringing development to Sabah.

“Therefore, the people of Sabah need to vote for BN and GRS candidates this Saturday. Do not be influenced by the propaganda and sentiments brought by certain parties because they will not be able to do anything even if they win,” he said during a BN event in Tanjung Aru here on Thursday.

Bung, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said he is confident that BN and GRS will be able to win most of the 25 seats in Sabah based on the people’s support during their GE15 campaign.

He said that the people of Sabah are also now aware that the previous BN government’s record of achievements is the best compared to the subsequent governments, especially Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the central level, as well as Parti Warisan (Warisan) at the State level.

“Why do we give PH or PN the opportunity to rule this country? When they were in power, the people were not the priority and our situation became worse instead.

“Similarly in Sabah, Warisan used to be in power not on the mandate of the people and failed to bring significant changes for the benefit of this state because of too much politics.

“On the other hand, BN and GRS who formed the state government based on the people’s mandate during the State Election in 2020 have a clear direction to develop Sabah, including efforts to restore its economy,” he said.

Bung, who is also the BN candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency, said that this general election is very important to restore the country’s political stability so that investors will be confident to come to this country.

He said an influx of investors is important to generate the economy, thus opening up more business and job opportunities for the people including in Sabah.

“BN must win so that what has been planned before, including what is outlined in Budget 2023, can be presented again and implemented as best as possible because there are many good things in store for the people.

“In fact, BN added on with a promise in the GE15 manifesto that emphasized the welfare of the people, including efforts to increase income for those below the poverty line so that their income can be increased to at least RM2,208 a month.

“If not, what is being worked on will be in vain and in the end the people will suffer, especially if the government that is formed later is not in line with the GRS-BN government at the State level,” he added.