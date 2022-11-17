Bukit Assek rep urges voters to bring two more GPS MPs for Sibu

SIBU (Nov 17): Sibu needs more Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives in Parliament for development funds to flow in the town, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Speaking during his campaign trail near the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek centre here Tuesday night, he called on the people to vote for GPS candidates Clarence Ting and Wong Ching Yong so that they can bring in more development for Sibu.

“If we have two more MPs to assist us, rest assured, we are bound to see a huge leap of development taking place in Sibu,” he said.

Chieng, who backlashed Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates’ claims that they had not done much to develop Sibu, stressed that Sibu had witnessed a greater phase of development ever since GPS won the four seats in Sibu (Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Dudong and Nangka) in the last state election.

“Both Sibu and Lanang are under DAP for the past 10 years but their MPs have not done much to bring development to Sibu. The phase of development has simply come to a halt once the DAP take over the seats,” he said.

He also singled out delayed infrastructure projects involving Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman leading to Sibu Airport, Sibu Hospital and education matters that require much attention during DAP’s tenure in the two constituencies.

“These are the areas that need immediate improvement but the DAP’s MPs are not in any positions to help,” he said.

This election is important and if we win both seats (Sibu and Lanang), we will have greater voice in parliament to fight for more funds for us to develop Sibu, he added.

“DAP should not excuse themselves by saying they were only in power for 22 months, hence could not do much.

“That is not an excuse. Since we (Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Dudong and Nangka) won in the last state election and within a short period of time, we have brought in huge allocations to develop Sibu and improve its infrastructure here,” said Chieng and urged the voters to return the two seats to GPS for a better future.