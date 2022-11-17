Contractor, wife claim trial to killing maid

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): A contractor and his wife claimed trial in the High Court here on Thursday to a joint charge of killing their 28-year-old maid last year.

Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, and Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, who appeared before Justice Christopher Chin Soo Yin, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The couple was accused of killing the victim at the third floor of a house at Jalan Lintas Lido in Penampang between December 10 and 13, 2021.

The judge fixed January 16, 2023 for pre-trial case management and both the accused persons’ bail be extended till the same date.

Their case was brought to court on December 29, 2021.

On April 26, Etiqah had succeeded in her appeal against the High Court’s verdict which disallowed her be released on a bail and she was released on RM30,000 bail with one local surety by the Court of Appeal here.

Then on October 20, Mohammad Ambree was granted bail of RM30,000 with RM10,000 with two local sureties by the High Court here.

Counsel Ram Singh, Kimberly Ye and Chen Wen Jye represented Mohammad Ambree while counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, who joined the hearing via Zoom, defended Etiqah.