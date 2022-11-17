Digitalising for the benefit of all in Sarawak

“Digital economy will create an entirely new dimension of development and growth for Sarawak, including creating new jobs for young people in urban centres and rural areas, transforming the way we live and do business.”

IT is only right that Sarawak’s digital transformation must be attributed to our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. After all many of the strategic, futuristic, and pragmatic initiatives began with him and werer implemented according to his directives.

Among the first steps was the International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) held in April 2017, when eight initiatives were identified, namely Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS), Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), ICT infrastructure, Digital Village, e-Learning, Data Hosting and Big Data, and Digital Economy Labs.

To keep the momentum going, the Sarawak government launched a number of digital services via mobile apps to provide convenience to the public.

On top of that, two mobile apps were launched, namely Sarawak Gov and e-wallet Sarawak Pay – now known as S Pay Global.

The state’s digital economy initiatives have proven to be successful in increasing the economic development of Sarawak through the transformation of several sectors, including agriculture, e-commerce, financial technology, digital government, smart cities, smart tourism, and many more.

Sarawak’s digital economy agenda

SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak highlighted that the state government embarked on the digital economy initiative prior to the pandemic and this proved to be crucial when Covid-19 hit.

“There has been a high participation from Sarawakians in online businesses after the Premier introduced digital economy before the pandemic.”

He said it is the state government’s aspiration to see all Sarawakians, regardless where they live, have equal access to good quality telecommunication services.

SMA has been tasked to monitor telecommunication providers in implementing the initiatives aimed at bridging the digital gap between rural and urban areas.

Dr Zaidi said digital transformation is crucial as it would create huge job opportunities and social well-being, particularly in high skilled and semi-skilled jobs, and access to the internet.

Through digital transformation, the Sarawak Government will be able to provide more efficient, improved, and secure online services to businesses and the people.

Dr Zaidi said there was a strong need for Sarawak to address its digital readiness to maximise digital values, otherwise it would not get the chance to capitalise on the benefits of the global digitalisation, which has a huge population of over eight billion people.

However, he said in order for Sarawak to have good telecommunication services, it would take some time for the government to implement the various telecommunication infrastructures.

Digital economy benefits all sectors of society

SMA chief scientist and chief advisor Professor Jack ‘Jagdutt’ Singh said digital economy as a whole was not just about the economy itself, but also benefitted society.

“Digital transformation is crucial as it would create huge job opportunities and social well-being, particularly in the high skilled and semi-skilled jobs, and access to the Internet.

“And with access to the Internet, they can start doing business of their own, which will raise the growth in household income.”

He stressed that digital economy would transform the business sector, for instance, through new business models in order to access the global market.

Sarawak becoming a developed state by 2030

Deputy chief scientist and deputy chief advisor to the state government on digital economy, Professor Ir Dr Al-Khalid Othman said in order to attain developed status by 2030, the Sarawak government has adopted digital economy through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 blueprint.

“In order for Sarawak to achieve developed status, it must focus on training its workforce in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“As technology changes, it requires a holistic, inclusive and sustainable framework and model for the digital skills talent development ecosystem. Therefore, lifelong learning to re-skill the current labour force for the future Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) manpower requirements is vital,” he said.

He stressed that digital skills talent management also required a dynamic or flexible model of support system that focuses on the target group.

As such, organisations need to provide more training involving technology to help employees improve their skills to adapt to the new work environment, while maintaining productivity.

“We have to continue to invest in developing our own digital, technical and creative talents in our endeavour to attain (IR4.0) status.”

Life made easier