Fire razes two units of teachers’ quarters at SK Nanga Tajam in Selangau

SIBU (Nov 17): Two units of teachers’ quarters at SK Nanga Tajam in Selangau were totally destroyed by fire last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said seven firefighters from the Selangau fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident at 11.52pm.

“At the scene, the operation commander reported that two units of teachers’ quarters measuring 40 feet by 20 feet were totally destroyed by fire.

“The male occupant of one of the units managed to escape to safety while another male occupant was not at home during the incident,” it said.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to put the fire under control and fully extinguished the fire moments later.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.