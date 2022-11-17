Firemen remove steel nut from boy’s finger

KUDAT (Nov 17): A five-year-old boy was in pain for more than an hour after one of his middle fingers was stuck in a steel nut here on Thursday morning.

Kudat fire and rescue station chief Ishak Jabas said they used a special tool to remove the nut.

The boy was first taken to the Kudat Hospital but doctors could not remove the nut before a call was made to the Kudat fire and rescue station for assistance at 9.49am.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived at the hospital a couple of minutes later and managed to get the nut out without hurting the boy, said Ishak.

The boy only sustained a swollen finger, said Ishak, adding that the operation ended at 10.40am.