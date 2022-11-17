Flood causes SK Kuala Awang students to miss school

LIMBANG (Nov 17): Pupils and teachers of SK Kuala Awang here were forced to skip school after it was shut down on Thursday morning due to floods.

Some 26 students and two teachers of the primary school were evacuated to the main road by a team of three personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) who responded to a call at 8am.

“Heavy rain overnight had caused the road leading to the school to be inundated with floodwater up to one foot high. However, the pupils and teachers trapped at the school compound were successfully evacuated safely using a lorry and the students were handed over to their parents,” read a statement from APM.

The weather was reported to be fine and no untoward incidents occurred during the operation, which ended at 9.36am.

In an unrelated incident, a man in Lawas suffered a sprained hand after falling into a flooded ditch with his pickup truck at Jalan Kampung Lintang.

A team from APM Lawas, who noticed the incident while passing by the area at 8.55am, helped tow the victim out using a lorry.

The victim from Kampung Lintang Trusan, and a friend who had managed to exit the vehicle safely beforehand, had gone to check on his motorcycle which was parked on high ground after his house was flooded.

The victim was brought to the hospital for further treatment. The operation ended at 9.50am.