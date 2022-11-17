GE15: Provide fast lanes at polling centres for elderly, expectant mothers, disabled, EC told

KUCHING (Nov 16): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the Election Commission to provide fast lanes at polling centres in the coming 15th general election (GE15) for the conveniences for older persons, expectant mothers and the disabled.

MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said that there will be higher voter turnout and longer waiting lines expected as 18-year-olds are now eligible to vote.

Expectant mothers and older persons can develop back pain issues from standing for long durations, he said.

“We once again remind all Malaysians to stay protected against Covid-19 by wearing a facemask throughout the process.

“It would also be advisable to have a good breakfast or a light meal before heading to the polling centre as we aren’t sure how long the whole process will take,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded voters to be prepared for both hot and rainy weather by bringing along a hat, umbrella or raincoat, as well as bottles of water to maintain hydration.

For diabetics, if the wait is too long, it will be important to prevent hypoglycemia, so they are reminded to keep a sweet or biscuit handy, Dr Muruga added.