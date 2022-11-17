GE15: Uggah confident of GPS Betong candidate’s ability to deliver

BETONG (Nov 17): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is most confident that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’s candidate Dr Richard Rapu would deliver Betong to the coalition in the 15th general election (GE15).

Uggah, also GPS election director, said he was satisfied with the great response received by Dr Richard from the constituents so far.

“The people whom we have met are very happy and enthusiastic of GPS, and also with Dr Richard – some were very emotional in expressing and pledging their support for him.

“I believe that in Betong for this GE15, we will replicate our success in Bukit Saban, Layar and Saribas in last year’s state election,” he said during a campaign drive at Spaoh near here.

Nevertheless, he also pointed out the need to not be complacent, stressing that the GPS teams must continue to work hard to maintain the winning momentum and convince voters in Betong that they would have everything to gain with GPS’ victory.

In this regard, he talked about the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), which is in the process of implementing RM200 million worth of development projects and programmes each in Layar, Bukit Saban and Saribas state constituencies.

“Next year, we will finetune and decide on the priorities. Let us not put a spanner in the works by voting a non-GPS person,” he said.

Moreover, Uggah reiterated that a vote for GPS would be a vote for Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who leads the GPS.

According to Uggah, Abang Johari has been responsible for the many good things that many people are currently enjoying in Sarawak.

In this respect, he called upon Betong voters to play a part in further strengthening the GPS-led state government by having more of its representatives in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Let Betong contribute one GPS member of Parliament there (Dewan Rakyat).”

Meanwhile in his remarks, Richard expressed his intention to work together with Uggah in developing Spaoh further so that it could be elevated into a district in the near future.

Late Wednesday, Uggah conducted a visit to the Lubok Kelampu longhouse in Ulu Paku, Spaoh, where he said the state government had set aside RM50 million each year for the longhouse loan scheme.

“Each eligible applicant would get a RM30,000 interest-free loan to build or repair a longhouse unit,” he said at the gathering.