GE15: Vote GPS for better representation at federal level, says Abang Jo

JULAU (Nov 17): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged Julau voters to cast their votes for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum in the 15th general election (GE15) for a better development of the parliamentary constituency.

Abang Johari said if GPS wins Julau, the state government would be able to cooperate closely with the federal government to implement development programmes for the benefit of it constituents.

He revealed that development funds have been approved for Julau by the state government as two state constituencies under it – Meluan (Rolland Duat) and Pakan (Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom) – are represented by GPS representatives.

Unfortunately, he added, Julau had not been able to get development funds from the federal government for the past five years because the incumbent MP was not from GPS.

“Through the GPS-led state government, Meluan and Pakan had received allocations for the implementation of water supply, electricity supply and roads (development projects), and if Julau has an MP from GPS, I believe the federal government would pay due consideration to his request for development projects,” the GPS chairman Abang Johari said at a ‘Leader Meet the People’ event here today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh; and Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

Abang Johari likened Julau being represented by GPS only in its two state constituencies, to a man with one of his legs broken, and could only be cured by electing a GPS MP.

Citing as an example, he said a few years ago the federal government through the Ministry of Rural Development had approved an allocation to construct a high-level tank to facilitate the distribution of treated water supply to 58 longhouses in Meluan here, but till now there has been no progress.

He said the reason for that could be due to poor representation at the federal level.

“To ensure the voices of Sarawakians are heard and respected at the federal level, I urge the people of Julau and all other constituencies in the state to vote for GPS candidates on November 19,” he said.

On another note, Abang Johari said that Julau and Pakan have been wrongly categorised as poor districts by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

He said the method used by EPU to evaluate the socio-economic status of the people was not correct particularly for Sarawak.

Abang Johari said by evaluating based on cash income, many people in Julau and Pakan would fall under the poor category, but if it were to be based on Net Tangible Assets (NTA) most of them are not poor.

“They have houses, land and other assets such as vehicles.

“How come they are considered as poor when some of them could even buy houses and vehicles by cash, and their land could as well be monetised by developing it for agriculture purposes?” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari during the event approved an allocation of RM15 million for the construction of a community hall here; RM7.4 million for implementation of the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply Project (Sawas) here, and also the proposed Julau Waterfront project as requested by Duat, but did not disclose the cost involved.