GPS leaders fear rejection, Chong says of their silence on choice of PM candidate

BINTULU (Nov 17): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen claims that the reluctance of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders to disclose publicly their preferred prime minister candidate up until now is because they fear the people’s rejection of their choice.

He said GPS knows that apart from Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the other two prime ministerial candidates Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of Perikatan Nasional (PN) cannot be accepted by the people of Sarawak.

Chong added despite being challenged many times, the GPS leaders have kept their mouth shut, although the election campaign has entered its 10th day.

“We have this general election to choose the federal government, but until now GPS still doesn’t know, this is really strange, never happened in history, now they are afraid,” he said when campaigning for DAP’s candidate for Bintulu parliamentary seat, Chiew Chan Yew, at Sungai Plan area on Tuesday night.

Chong said among the three prime minister candidates, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the most qualified one.

“GPS till now, I challenge them to name their candidate, my opponent in Stampin he ‘diam, diam saja’ (just kept quiet), I challenge their SUPP president (Dato Sri) Dr Sim Kui Hian he ‘diam, diam saja’, I challenge Abang Jo (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) GPS president, he ‘diam, diam saja’.

“But those who feared ‘hantu’, this ‘hantu’ likes to see them, yesterday in Selangau the ‘hantu’ looked after them. Ismail Sabri, Umno came looking for them,” he said.

Chong said during that event, Ismail Sabri did mention that BN and GPS had been talking about collaborating to form the federal government.

“These two parties had been married for many years and this was actually their golden anniversary, but still they keep on fooling the people.

“GPS said they will only pick their prime minister candidate after the GE15, but everyone knows they will side with Umno, Bersatu and PAS to form the federal government,” he said.

Chong said though Ismail Sabri is BN’s poster boy and the prime ministerial candidate, in reality the true leader in BN is Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said Ismail was forced to dissolve parliament and most of Ismail’s cabinet ministers were dropped from contesting in GE15.

“If Zahid becomes prime minister, it will be a disaster for Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Muhyiddin, Chong said the former prime minister had a bad record when handling Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country with Malaysia’s death rate being among the highest in the region.

He said Muhyiddin was also known to be a ‘traitor’ who betrayed his partners and friends, and should never be trusted to lead.