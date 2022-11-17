GPS man questions reason behind six DAP candidates in Sarawak using ‘rocket’ logo instead of PH’s

SIBU (Nov 17): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Lanang in the 15th general election (GE15), Wong Ching Yong questions Democratic Action Party (DAP) about the possibility of its six candidates in Sarawak having to resign pursuant to the Anti-Party Hopping Law.

According to Wong, in Peninsular Malaysia, the DAP is making use of Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s logo, and not DAP’s ‘rocket’ logo.

However, the six DAP candidates in Sarawak are using the ‘rocket’ logo, he observed.

In this regard, Wong expressed hope for the DAP, with its pool of lawyers, to provide answers to Sarawakians.

“Should they form the government – the question is will they – would the six DAP candidates have to resign pursuant to the Anti-(Party) Hopping Law and trigger six possible by-elections for DAP?

“It would be a very expensive exercise.

“In this matter, I am just posing questions – I am not giving any comments because this is a grey area in the Anti-Party Hopping Law.

“I know DAP is a member of PH – why should they use DAP’s logo in Sarawak?

“DAP has a lot of lawyers – tell the people of Sarawak, whether this will be the consequences (namely) six possible by-elections,” he said at a press conference here today.

Additionally, Wong also posed a question to Lanang incumbent, Alice Lau of the DAP, who had served the constituency for 10 years, if she had a blueprint for the future of Lanang.

“What we are saying is that Lanang constituents have been waiting for 10 years under Alice Lau, (yet) there’s no blueprint for the future of Lanang.

“Would the satellite clinics be built in Lanang, if she became MP again?”

Wong also called upon Lau to list out the benefits that Lanang folk would enjoy if Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim became Prime Minister after the GE15.

According to Wong, Lau has yet to respond.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng was also present at the press conference.