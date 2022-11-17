GPS member lodges police report against indie Santubong candidate for using BN colours

KUCHING (Nov 17): Sarawak police have received a report from a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) member yesterday, accusing independent candidate for Santubong, Affendi Jeman, of trying to confuse voters by using the white and blue colours of Barisan Nasional (BN).

According to the GPS member, Affendi has been using the colours on his 15th general election (GE15) campaign materials since Nov 5.

“The police report also claimed that the candidate is bribing voters with undue influence,” said Sarawak police spokesperson for GE15, Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong, in a statement today.

He said a police report had also been received on the same day from a representative of the independent candidate claiming that the poster of Affendi Jeman that was set up at Jalan Setia Raja had been vandalised by an unknown individual.

In another election offences-related case, a man has been arrested by the police for allegedly slashing a Democratic Action Party (DAP) banner with a knife at Jalan Temple here recently.

Kuching police also received a report yesterday from DAP over one of their banners which has been vandalised by unknown individuals.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, said Douglas.

In Baram, a police report has been lodged over a WhatsApp message claiming that GPS Baram incumbent Dato Anyie Ngau will give special monetary assistance to GPS voters who would return to vote on Saturday.

The case, said Douglas, is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In Sibu, a police report was received from a DAP representative yesterday claiming that money was given out to voters at a hotel there.

“The complainant together with the police then proceeded to the hotel and discovered that no such activities had taken place,” said Douglas.

Meanwhile, Sarawak police have approved a total of 291 permits for political parties in the state to conduct their political talk campaign to date.