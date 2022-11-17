Heart, cancer centres sit on top of Ching Yong’s GE15 manifesto for Lanang

SIBU (Nov 17): The proposed construction of satellite heart and cancer centres costing about RM50 million sits on top of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Lanang candidate Wong Ching Yong’s manifesto, which was unveiled today.

Wong said this is a humanitarian project, which occupies a very important place in his heart.

“On the top of my manifesto is the construction of (the proposed) satellite heart and cancer centres here. For me, this project is a humanitarian one – it’s about saving lives – it is the most important project in my heart.

He shared how he found out that the husband of a trader at Sibu Central Market had passed away due to a heart attack recently.

“So, I am thinking if we can have one of such centres here – at least they (medical personnel) can do some resuscitations and angioplasty – at the least the lives of the patient can be prolonged.

“Then, if there are further complications, you can go to bigger heart centres like in Samarahan,” he said.

He has a strong desire to have a cancer centre here just like any other clinic in town.

In that way, he said the patients can go for chemotherapy sessions and return home to rest, adding it saves time and money, compared with having to travel to Kuching and stay there for a few days.

“This is my biggest wish for Lanang. These are federal matters. What has (Lanang incumbent) Alice Lau done? Has she ever thought of cancer and heart patients’ welfare?

“Therefore, I think of all the projects…this is not the most expensive – RM50 million. But I think in my heart – it is the most weighty project – it saves lives,” he added, while vowing to fight for RM1 billion development fund for the parliamentary constituency, if elected.

Turning to upgrading of 15 dilapidated schools in Dudong, which is also in his manifesto, Wong said he had visited all of them.

He described the condition of the schools as ‘shocking’ as most of them have been seriously damaged by termites.

He was however delighted to note 14 of these dilapidated schools had received RM200,000 each from the state Education Department.

“I am happy with the help of Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian. The state Education Department gave RM200,000 each to the schools last year.

“But the department somehow missed out the biggest primary school here – SK Durin – which is so dilapidated, especially the canteen,” he said.

Wong said he informed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who then requested Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, to include the 15 schools in the rehabilitation proposal.

On the proposed Aquatics Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya, he was told that the cost was RM50 million to RM100 million since it comprises Olympics sized swimming pool and a diving pool.

“Whenever I go to Sibu Jaya, students, parents and teachers would request for a swimming pool to reduce the hassle of them travelling to go all the way to Bukit Lima Swimming Pool or Delta Swimming Pool,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre coupled with the Aquatics Sports Centre, in time to come, would make Sibu Jaya a sports training centre in the Rajang basin, or even for the whole state.

He also described the proposed Aquatics Sports Centre as a life saving project as children can learn how to swim there.

On the Durin Community and Cultural Centre proposed to be built in Bukit Tunggal, Jalan Durin/Kanowit, he wanted it to become a transit point for lorries and an area for farmers to sell their agricultural produce.

“I have a lot of concern for Iban farmers – sometimes they sell vegetables along the roads, or at Sibu Jaya which is nearer to Dudong. Sibuj Jaya does not have anymore locations for them

“The project costing RM15.4 million has already been approved by the Premier,” he said.

On the Lanang Agriculture park, he has informed the Premier who is very supportive of the concept because it will create employment opportunities

“If you look at Australia, agriculture is an important sector there. I would like to make Lanang a fruits-and-vegetable basket of Sarawak.

“I have also informed the Premier that hopefully the government will approve 1,000 to 2,000 acres (of land). He (Abang Johari) is very supportive of this idea but he has to study the land. Where it is – whether agriculture, NCR and so on,” said Wong.

He also mentioned that setting up of two educational funds of RM300,000 each for Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera as education is another area which he holds dearly in his heart.

He wants to see Iban parents sending their children to private tuition centres.

“Chinese students performed well because they went to private tuitions. I believe Iban children can catch up in their school work if they go to tuition centres.”

On Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) loans, he hoped to see about 30 longhouses in Lanang enjoying the facility in the next five years.

He also has plans for the younger generation; to roll out the Rajang River Music Festival yearly, if elected.

He said the festival would include street dances and hip-hop music.

He also proposed the construction of two flyovers for Lanang in his manifesto.

“Kuching, Miri and Bintulu have flyovers except Sibu. We must have flyovers,” Wong added.

Other items in his manifesto include upgrading of Jalan Kong Yit Khim to dual carriageway, phase 4 flood mitigation plan, construction of two new schools in Sibu Jaya – SK Dudong and SMK Dudong, ensuring 5G service coverage in Lanang and Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan.