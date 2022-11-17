IGP tells voters to disregard misinformation during Polling Day, says cops will act on provocations

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): Any form of misinformation aimed at inciting public unrest and widespread fear during Polling Day must be disregarded, federal police Bukit Aman reminded the masses today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police will not hesitate to take stern action against any quarters attempting to cause provocations that may threaten public order.

“The public is advised to not be duped by any form of fake news aimed at inciting unrest and fear or speculations in regards to public order and national security.

“The police will give its utmost commitment in ensuring the general election is conducted peacefully,” he said in a statement here.

Acryl Sani also sought to reassure the public that the country’s law enforcement agency is prepared for any eventuality by having deployed multiple elements to ensure the smooth running of voting day on November 19.

“To date, the nomination process has gone smoothly even though there are several isolated incidents which have been addressed properly while no untoward incidents have taken place throughout the campaigning period,” he added.

Acryl Sani also gave his guarantee that all possible steps have been taken to ensure the masses will be able to exercise their rights and responsibility as eligible voters in a secure environment. — Malay Mail