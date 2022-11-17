Independent candidate surprised over suspension by PBRS

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Independent candidate for Tuaran, Boby Lewat, was surprised when he read the news that he had been suspended from Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

According to Boby, his surprise stemmed from the fact that he is not a member of PBRS.

“Actually, my membership application which was submitted in December last year has yet to be processed so how is it possible that my membership is suspended,” he explained.

Boby said this when asked to comment on PBRS president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup’s statement on his suspension.

Kurup said he has suspended the membership of Boby, the protem chairman of PBRS Sulaman, Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin (liable for automatic dismissal) for contesting as KDM candidate in P 180 Keningau and Datuk Norbert Chin PBRS Limbahau divisional head for contesting as an independent candidate in Papar.

They are suspended under Article 62 of PBRS constitution and will be referred to the disciplinary committee for further action, Kurup added.

Boby also clarified that he is not PBRS Sulaman’s protem chairman, however he was given the authority by the party to look into revamping the division and this included studying and proposing the setting up of a divisional committee.

“So it was a surprise to me when I read that I have been suspended from PBRS when I am not yet a member of the party. This could affect my campaign for the Tuaran MP seat,” he said.

On contesting as an independent candidate in Tuaran, Boby said that there was a need for an independent voice from political blocs from Malaya to talk about the constituency.

According to him, all four candidates contesting in the Tuaran seat are from Kiulu and all of them are capable, adding, “however I am a native of Tuaran, a Dusun and is contesting as an independent candidate in this very important election.

“I really hope and appeal for the support and votes from all races in Tuaran district. I am determined to be the voice of all in Tuaran and will raise the problems and their needs in Parliament,” he said.