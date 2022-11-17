Ismail Sabri declares commitments for Malaysia if able to continue to helm administration

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has listed four commitments for Malaysia if given the opportunity to continue to helm the country’s administration after the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said the first is to unite the people for the well-being and welfare of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), while the second is to foster economic prosperity and national development.

The third, according to Ismail Sabri, is to preserve the sanctity of Islam without sidelining other religions in line with the provisions in the Federal Constitution and the fourth, to strengthen the integrity of the country’s governance.

“This is my commitment to Malaysia, for the sake of the country’s stability and prosperity. I, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, humbly appeal to all voters to trust me and Barisan Nasional (BN) to lead the country for the next term. “May Allah SWT continue to bless and preserve the country and the Malaysian Family. Ya Allah, we truly surrender to You. Vote for Barisan Nasional. Thank you Malaysian Family!” he said in his GE mandate today. – Bernama

