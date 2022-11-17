Julaihi: Sarawak water supply devt plan has been mapped

MIRI (Nov 17): The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) have mapped a comprehensive plan for water supply development in the state.

Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the plan is based on the water supply master plan and the state water grid.

“The implementation of the plan has been divided into short term until 2025, medium term until 2040 and long term until 2070 to expand the coverage of water supply as well as to develop continuous and efficient water grid system,” he said when declaring open a water supply project in Kpg Lajong and Rh Maling at Kpg Lajong community hall in Niah yesterday.

Julaihi said the plan also included infrastructure development and improvement to the water supply system in Miri Division.

The Sarawak Water Supply Grid System is a long-term planning aimed at improving the existing supply system in the state by connecting water sources from one division to another division.

“A total of 297 short-term water supply projects have been implemented under ‘people project’ programme to overcome critical water shortage in some areas in the state.

Out of the number, he said 219 projects had been completed while 69 are still in progress. The remaining nine are still in the planning phase.

For the water supply project in Kpg Lajong and Rh Maling, Julaihi said the project, costing RM4.14 million, was implemented under Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (SAWAS) programme.

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus, Sibuti incumbent MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, JBALB director Chang Kuet Shan, Subis District Officer Norlila Ulis, Kpg Lajong headman Ahmad Ajak and Tuai Rumah Maling Gudom were among those present at the function.