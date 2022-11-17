Khairy: Covid-19 positive voters must report to MySejahtera, get voting guidelines

SUNGAI BULOH (Nov 17): Voters who are confirmed positive for Covid-19 need to report their status in the MySejahtera app to get the information and guidelines for them to go to the polls this Saturday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a press conference on the latest development of Covid-19 here today that the guidelines would be sent to them via SMS (short messaging system), along with the relevant link.

“When they click the link, they will receive the information and voting guidelines for Covid-positive individuals. For example, they are not allowed to take public transport, including e-hailing, and are compelled to wear a facemask at all times at the polling centre.

“They must also go home immediately after casting their ballots,” he said.

Khairy said that once arrived at the entrance of the polling centre, Covid-positive individuals must inform the Health Ministry’s (MOH) officials of their health status.

“Covid-positive voters will be accompanied by the MOH official up the voting room, so they will not have to queue with other voters.

“We cannot set up new polling streams for them as the EC (Election Commission) may not have adequate resources, so we will just bring them straight in to vote, get out and return home,” he said, adding that it was the safest and efficient approach to allow the Covid-positive individuals to cast their ballots.

As such, Khairy also called on other voters to be patient and to cooperate if such individuals were taken to the polling booths before them during the polling day.

He said the MOH also advised all voters to always sanitise their hands using the hand sanitiser available at the polling centres and to practice physical distancing to avoid being infected with Covid-19. – Bernama