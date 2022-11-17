Thursday, November 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Khairy says Health Ministry ever ready to face possible Covid-19 surge after polling day
GE15

Khairy says Health Ministry ever ready to face possible Covid-19 surge after polling day

0
Posted on Nation

Caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at Hospital Sungai Buloh November 17, 2022. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): The Health Ministry is fully equipped to handle any possible surge in Covid-19 cases after polling for the 15th general election this Saturday, Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The caretaker health minister said public health officials had handled the previous Omicron wave with aplomb when it hit.

“I can give the assurance that our hospital, our clinics, and our end-to-end process from testing to isolation is completely online and digitised now is in place and has not gone anywhere.

“If anything happens and of course, we pray that nothing does happen, we are more than prepared to accommodate a surge in any infectious disease from now on, not just Covid-19,” he said during a news conference at Hospital Sungai Buloh this morning. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts