Khairy says Health Ministry ever ready to face possible Covid-19 surge after polling day

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): The Health Ministry is fully equipped to handle any possible surge in Covid-19 cases after polling for the 15th general election this Saturday, Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The caretaker health minister said public health officials had handled the previous Omicron wave with aplomb when it hit.

“I can give the assurance that our hospital, our clinics, and our end-to-end process from testing to isolation is completely online and digitised now is in place and has not gone anywhere.

“If anything happens and of course, we pray that nothing does happen, we are more than prepared to accommodate a surge in any infectious disease from now on, not just Covid-19,” he said during a news conference at Hospital Sungai Buloh this morning. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME