Lue calls on govt to consider providing postage-paid ballots for overseas voters

KUCHING (Nov 17): The government should consider providing a return postage for overseas voters to mail their ballot back to Malaysia, said Lue Cheng Hing.

According to the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Stampin candidate, he had received feedback from his overseas supporters who had lamented that it was costly to vote by mail.

“I have Sarawakian voters staying overseas such as in the United States who informed me that to mail their ballots back, they would need to pay US$100.

“That is a great concern and I feel that the government should at least provide a postage-paid election mail so that overseas voters will have the opportunity to exercise their rights easily,” he told a press conference.

Lue, a Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) member contesting under the PSB ticket this election, also suggested that the Election Commission (EC) looked into implementing an e-voting system in future elections.

“The EC previously mentioned that this general election involved higher expenses so rather than spending a lot of money on the polls, perhaps we could cut costs and improve efficiency by implementing an e-voting system.

“We could use third-party organisations from other countries who can handle the online voting system for us to ensure that the election will be fair and transparent,” he said.