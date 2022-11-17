Majority of 1,033 election workers for Baram deployed to polling stations, says returning officer

MARUDI (Nov 17): A majority of the 1,033 election workers (EC) for Baram parliamentary seats have been deployed to their respective polling stations, said returning officer Belayong Pok.

Belayong, when met by reporters at Marudi Airport today, said 67 out of 194 teams had been transported using helicopter at 8am this morning, while another 21 teams would be deployed later today.

“The weather is looking good, we are hopeful that all our EC workers can reach their stations safely,” he said, adding that another 15 teams would be flown out to the polling stations tomorrow morning.

He also said 30 teams would be travelling to their polling stations using longboats tomorrow morning while another 61 teams would be travelling using four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles.

When asked to update on the flood situation in Baram, Belayong said as at 11am today, he was informed that six polling stations under his jurisdiction had been flooded.

“For now, these polling stations will not be closed. Nevertheless, we will monitor the situation from time to time,” he added.

A few villages here including parts Marudi town had been hit by flood since yesterday following heavy rains in the upriver.

A check at the ferry point crossing the Baram river here found that the road coming down to Marudi town was still passable to all vehicles.