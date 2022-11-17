Man in Kuching charged with having drugs hidden inside rectum

KUCHING (Nov 17): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday fixed Dec 15 for the next mention of a case involving a man, 29, who is facing three charges of drug possession by hiding them in his rectum while being held at the Puncak Borneo Prison.

No plea was taken from Nur Firdaus Azmaniah Osman before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali pending a chemist report.

Syarifah Fatimah also released him on a RM2,000 cash bail with one local surety.

For the first count, the accused was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Section, which provides for a jail term up to five years and whipping up to nine strokes.

For the second and third charges, the accused was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Section which carries a fine up to RM100,000, or a jail term up to five years, or both.

According to the three charges, he allegedly had 25.46g of methamphetamine, 5.30g of ketamine, and 1.43g of methylenedioxy-amphetamine.

He allegedly committed the offences at the Isolation Block at Puncak Borneo Prison at 5.30pm on Oct 25, 2022.

It is said that a prison officer found the drugs inside the accused’s rectum during an inspection at the isolation room. He was also previously remanded for a drug related case.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented.