MCA reiterates backing for Ismail Sabri as 10th prime minister

BATU PAHAT (Nov 17): MCA has reiterated the party’s stance in supporting caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the 10th PM candidate if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the 15th general election (GE15) and forms the government.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong also advised voters not to be influenced by certain parties claiming that MCA does not support the Bera parliamentary seat incumbent to become PM.

He said the full support was to enable the Umno vice-president to continue his duties as head of the government to ensure the continuity of the previously planned agenda.

“Previously, the Umno Supreme Council proposed Ismail Sabri as its candidate to be the 10th PM (and) MCA backs that proposal. Now (today), MCA reiterates its stance to continue supporting that.

“Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri will not only be the 9th PM but he will also be made the 10th PM later, that is our agreement in BN. It has not changed at all,” he told reporters after a meet-and-greet session with the Yong Peng Vegetable Growers Association, near here, today.

Meanwhile, Wee, who is the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat incumbent, called on candidates from opposition parties not to meddle in the internal matters of others.

“We in BN also do not meddle in their affairs although they have claimed victory through polls and surveys. We do not want to know, the important thing in BN is to win the GE15 first,” he said.

Wee said this when responding to claims by Pakatan Harapan (PH) that one vote given to BN would mean one vote for Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to become PM. — Bernama