Nanta: GPS needs strong presence in federal cabinet to safeguard S’wak’s rights

KAPIT (Nov 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs to have a strong presence in the federal cabinet to ensure that the state’s interests would be safeguarded.

In stating this, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said it is important for Sarawakians to support the GPS candidates in the 15th general election (GE15), to ensure that Sarawak would have a strong voice in Parliament.

“All important matters and government’s policies are discussed and decisions are made during the weekly (federal) cabinet meeting.

“Thus, this election is the opportunity for more cabinet ministers from Sarawak to safeguard state interests,” said Nanta, who is the GPS candidate for Kapit in GE15.

He was speaking during a gathering with the local Chinese community, hosted by the Kapit branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) at a restaurant here on Wednesday, where Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang Ming Tee – also SUPP Youth chief – was also present.

Adding on, Nanta highlighted GPS’ hope of having seven or eight parliamentarians from the coalition to be appointed federal ministers after the GE15.

“To achieve this goal, all Sarawakians including the urban Chinese folks, should support the GPS-SUPP candidates.

“Hopefully then, we could at least have a federal cabinet minister from SUPP,” he said.

Nanta is seeking his sixth term as Kapit MP.