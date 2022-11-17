Nurul Izzah to EC: Decide early on postponing GE15 in flood-hit areas

BUKIT MERTAJAM (Nov 17): The Election Commission (EC) has been urged to make an early decision in case there is a need to postpone the 15th general election (GE15) in areas hit by floods.

Nurul Izzah Anwar who is defending her Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat said the EC needs to make the announcement now for the convenience of the candidates and voters.

“The EC should look at the issue objectively and professionally. Therefore they should make a preliminary ruling now and not wait until the last minute,” she said at a press conference here today.

Nurul Izzah also questioned EC’s decision to hold a special meeting to discuss the status of GE15 for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat tomorrow, one day before polling day which has been described as late.

“We hope to see the EC gives the preliminary ruling and not one day before polling day. The EC needs to be on top of the game and foresee any problem that might arise,” she said.

The EC Special meeting has been scheduled following the death of M. Karupaiya, who was the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the parliamentary seat, yesterday. — Bernama