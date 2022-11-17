PH will implement promises made in GE15 manifesto, says Chong

KUCHING (Nov 17): Pakatan Harapan (PH) will keep the promises made in the Tawaran Harapan PRU15 if it forms the next federal government, said Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

PH, he said will demand Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963; to decentralise autonomy in Sarawak’s healthcare and education; to establish heart and cancer units in central and northern region of Sarawak and also to create Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) public universities in Sarawak and Sabah.

Adding on, Chong said they will strive to close the gap between Sarawak and Peninsula Malaysia in terms of infrastructure development, as well as to increase Sabah’s and Sarawak’s representation in Parliament to 35 percent.

“All promises made by Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) in its manifesto will depend very much on whether they are agreeable to the other political coalitions, should they form the next government,” he said.

The difference between what PH has to offer and what GPS has offered in their respective manifestos is that PH will implement the promises if it forms the new government, he noted.

“For GPS, it will have to discuss with its future partners if it forms the government,” he said at a press conference at DAP’s headquarters here today.

The DAP candidate for Stampin appealed to the people of Sarawak to return at least the 10 seats won by PH in the GE14 namely Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Puncak Borneo, Saratok, Selangau, Sibu, Lanang, Sarikei and Miri.

This, he said will enable PH to cross the 112-line and form the next government for the much needed reforms and rebuild of the country.

“This is an election to decide the future of the country, whether we want to return to the old way of UMNO/BN or whether we will continue with the reforms that were cut short after the Sheraton Move.

“As part of Malaysia, we appeal to the people of Sarawak to come together with the rest of the country to set our country back in the right direction for generations to come,” he said.