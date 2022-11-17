Phang: Abide with Elections Offences Act to avoid harassment from enforcement personnel

MIRI (Nov 17): It is crucial to abide to the rules set under the Elections Offences Act 1954 to prevent being harassed by enforcement personnel, said GPS candidate for Miri Jeffrey Phang.

He said this following an incident where Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) was ordered by the Election Commission (EC) to take down their banner on Wednesday after it was alleged to contain seditious content.

“The law is there to be followed and applies to everyone regardless of political party. The Elections Offences Act 1954 has its own set of rules. If any election material is at risk of offending the Act, EC has the right to request them to take down these materials.

“It is their jurisdiction and they are only acting according to the law,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Phang said some of his election materials were previously misprinted and although they had spent a lot of money on them, they had to cancel the whole batch and reprint.