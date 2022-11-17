Sabah, Sarawak want their full rights

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Sabah and Sarawak want their full rights given to them and not interested in the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister posts, said Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking.

“In Sabah or Sarawak, I don’t think PM (Prime Minister) or TPM (Deputy Prime Minister) was ever our interest. Our interest in Sabah and Sarawak is about our rights being given fully to us,” said Darell.

He added that they want the 21 claims under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to be completed, and to change and amend the laws related to it.

Darell, who was explaining the Borneo Bloc stated that it is a political bloc consisting of the Sabah and Sarawak political blocs.

He said that Warisan is contesting in all the 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah and one at the Labuan Federal Territory to show their friends all over Malaysia, including Sarawak, that they want a Sabah political bloc just like the Sarawak political bloc.

“Hopefully we win all. Hopefully we will win a lot. If we win a lot, don’t you think we can by then, extend our hand to Sarawak, and ask them to combine with us? To help with us? The Sarawakians will probably say ‘Okay. Warisan you have proven that you are no longer depending on Malayan parties, and because you don’t depend on Malayan parties we can form a common bloc’, that common bloc, Borneo bloc,” he said to reporters at the Penampang parliamentary people’s service centre on Thursday.

“We become a political bloc, then we work with anyone agreeing to our terms,” said Darell.

“Of all our terms, one of the things we want besides our rights, we also don’t want kleptocrats and their cases must go on. I don’t think we should release people from prison just because they are friends. They must serve a fair sentence and let the prison board deal with them. We must stop corruption and leakages through projects in Sabah which are too high; we need to eradicate corruption, so that Sabah will get the best deal. No more middlemen, no more debts.

“If we get our full power under the 21 claims, Sabah will then be able to do what the Sarawakians have done,” he said, citing state government-owned Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) which has become one of the largest oil and gas corporations in the nation, as well as Sarawak’s success in having international universities such as Swinburne in the State.

Darell also said that unlike Sarawak, Sabah is controlled by West Malaysian parties.

“Kuala Lumpur cannot control Sarawak because there are no West Malaysian parties there. But Sabah, Hajiji (Sabah chief minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor) is from where? PBBM (Malaysian United Indigenous Party), and Bung is from Umno (United Malays National Organisation). So obviously, just say if people like Jeffrey Kitingan (STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan), Maximus (Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili) want to do something, they are small compared to PBBM and Umno.

“So that is why, as long as there are Malaya parties in Sabah, we don’t hate them, we understand why they are here because of our mistake in 1994, when Umno became the first chief minister. We cannot hate them because the leaders of PBBM, Bersatu and all those are all Sabahans,” he said.

“The only problem I see is, every decision they make, although they make the decisions in Sabah, KL has the final approval,” he said.

He also said that although parties like Umno and PBBM claim to have autonomy, they still have to report to and follow their heads in West Malaysia.

He added that KL has the final approval because the Sabah leaders are under KL since KL is the president.

“Your president in Malaya will think of West Malaysia first before they think of Sabah. And you cannot blame the West Malaysians for thinking West Malaysians first,” he said.

“But they also cannot blame us for thinking Sabah,” he said.

He also said that if all the seats are won by Warisan, Sabah will no longer be under West Malaysia.

“We will become like Sarawak, where we get back our control and money and when the election is over, we will then put conditions what Sabah and Sarawak want, including not letting people out of prison, and not stopping the cases of kleptocrats, and then we will choose who we can work with,” he said.

Darell added that they want to change the government and cited that Umno and BN are not good because they cause problems for the people.

Additionally, he said that they also want a new prime minister, but it has to be on their terms, which includes the fulfillment of the 21 claims.

At the same time, he said that they will also insist for the increase in the parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak so that no one outside of the state can disturb their positions.

“Our land mass is bigger than Malaya,” he said, citing that both Sabah and Sarawak have only 56 parliamentary seats while Malaya has 165 seats.

He said that they also want to get rid of Umno and BN, but it has to do with who has the numbers to lead Sabah and Sarawak.

“You look at Sarawak, they can work with Barisan and get what they want; they even work with Perikatan and they get what they want. Why don’t we try the same thing? It is no longer about West Malaysia but about the interest of the people in Borneo, the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“That would be as much as I can say about the reset. The reset for Sabah is that we need to go back to our original position where we have a strong representation of a Sabah party, and we get to form the government together with our Sarawakian friends on the same terms and conditions when forming the next federal government after the election.

“And also we don’t need to listen to who the PM is. Shouldn’t we be the ones who consider at least someone from Borneo to have a chance to become a Prime Minister someday. But we have to be strong. Resetting Sabah is to bring confidence and dignity back to Sabah,” he said.