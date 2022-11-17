SE*Hebat Sarawak Blueprint to ensure social enterprises thrive, says Awg Tengah

LAWAS (Nov 17): The SE*Hebat Sarawak Blueprint will ensure an ecosystem for social enterprises in the state to thrive, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister for International Trade and Investment said the initiative will drive the development of innovation and diversity of entrepreneurial capital in Sarawak, specifically for small and medium enterprises, particularly social enterprises.

He pointed out that social entrepreneurship (SE) is now gaining traction in Malaysia and globally.

“To ensure that this form of innovative business is integrated among Sarawak entrepreneurs, my ministry and the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC) have collaborated on various aspects such as organising the SME Digitise, Go Digital, and Hi-Tech Transformation Programme (HTTPS),” he said when launching the SE*Hebat Sarawak yesterday.

He explained that social entrepreneurship is a form of business that prioritises its impact on social and environmental issues, especially on the local community while enabling businesses to remain sustainable for rapid growth in future.

The SE*Hebat Sarawak Blueprint is a framework for reference for individuals, communities, or agencies interested in venturing into the field of social entrepreneurship.

Awang Tengah pointed out its importance to Sarawak was underscored by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) remaining resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic through creativity and innovative ideas.

He said the ability of SMEs to remain resilient in the face of adversity was further demonstrated through the digitisation efforts spearheaded by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“SMEs must grow not just to make a profit, but at the same time strive to have a positive impact on the local community and this balance can be achieved by adapting the social enterprise model,” he added.

He said the state government will continue to enable and catalyse the development of social enterprises through business development and acceleration programmes, research and product development, innovation spaces, industry partnerships, access to international markets, as well as financing and investment.

SDEC CEO Sudarnoto Osman said the blueprint outlines four strategic thrusts and 31 key strategies to create a mature ecosystem supporting social entrepreneurship.

He said it is tailored specifically to cater to Sarawakian needs and supports the state’s diverse cultures, with solutions for managing local issues as the state has the potential to become a powerhouse nationally.

He added there is much room for growth as Sarawak makes up 7 per cent of social enterprises in Malaysia and most traditional businesses lean towards impact-making instead of just being profit-oriented.

Among those present at the event were GPS candidate for Lawas and incumbent Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, and Lawas District Officer Ladin Atok.