Soon Koh: PSB to consider joining coalition that forms next govt if conditions fulfilled

SIBU (Nov 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will consider joining any coalition that forms the next federal government if that coalition is able to fulfil conditions presented by the party.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the party’s conditions are simply to restore Sarawak’s rights and what belongs to Sarawak.

He said PSB is acting for Sarawak first and foremost and would not take Sarawak’s voice and give it to the federal government without conditions.

“At the national level, there are three camps namely Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), and Perikatan Nasional (PN). Whoever forms the government, we, a small party will of course present our case.

“If they fulfil our conditions, we may consider joining them, which the paramount importance is Sarawak’s rights and Sarawak’s interests.

“No one single component can form the government. If that is the case, small parties like us can play a crucial role. But at the moment, we will see and we will present our conditions to whoever is given the biggest mandate from the people to form the federal government,” he told a press conference here today.

Wong, who is contesting in the Sibu parliamentary seat, said this stand is different from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak.

He said DAP Sarawak will join PH without any condition because the party is already part of PH.

PSB would ensure checks and balances in the government, particularly on the issue of corruption, he said.

Wong said PSB wants to get rid of corruption because it is a cancer in Malaysia, eating away at the nation’s wealth.

“We want to bring about transparency, accountability, and course integrity,” he said.

According to Wong, Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal contacted him a week ago about concentrating on winning seats so they could come together to join the coalition that forms the next federal government.

“He told me like that, in other words, we have options,” he said.

PSB candidate for Lanang Priscilla Lau explained joining a coalition would be like a marriage that PSB could leave if the party’s conditions are not met.

She said PSB would have the option to join other coalitions that accept the party’s condition or offer something even better.

Lau said this would ensure better checks and balances, and Sarawak would be better looked after.

“We can leave without conditions. Anything you do not want, immediately overnight, you are no longer the government.

“So, we have ‘internal auditors’, which is much better. We get to see things and discuss on things,” she said.

According to her, corruption cannot be curbed when there is merely a government on one side and opposition on the other side shouting.

“If we are there, there are checks and balances straight away,” she claimed.