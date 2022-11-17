SSPG explosion: Baru urges Petronas to conduct thorough investigation

MARUDI (Nov 17): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian today has called on Petronas and other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the explosion involving the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSPG) that claimed one live in Berikau, Lawas Wednesday.

He said it was crucial that the findings be made public, especially to people living along the pipeline.

“I have been briefed by Petronas and representatives from SSGP earlier, the condition of the road, there is still soil movement,” he said, referring to cracks in the road near Berikau where the explosion occurred.

Baru, who went to visit the explosion site yesterday, said it was very important that Petronas and other relevant authorities conduct a thorough, as well as an in-depth investigation into the matter.

“As I have stated in my statement Wednesday, the incident was not the first time, in fact there have been five leaks and explosions in the past,” he said.

Wednesday’s incident, the first fatal incident in SSGP history since 2014, has claimed the life of a foreign man, and injured three others.

It is learnt that one of the injured victims was treated as an outpatient at Lawas Hospital, while the other two had been referred to the Miri Hospital.

As for the cracks in the road in Berikau that had been subsequently closed this morning due to safety reasons, Baru said Samling had open an alternative route.

Hence, he said, there will be no issues with movement of voters under Lawas parliamentary, especially those going to the Highland to vote on Saturday.