Strong judiciary, enforcement system vital to get rid of corruption, says PSB’s Lanang candidate

SIBU (Nov 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Lanang Priscilla Lau said a strong judiciary and enforcement system is important in the effort to get rid of corruption in the country.

Therefore, Lau said those involved in the two systems must be given a high salary just like in Singapore to the extent that they could not afford losing their job.

“That is because, it is such a high income and integrity must be there, not just a word appear on the signboard. So, this is just one of the ways of curbing corruption,” she said during a press conference today.

She said considering that corruption is in every aspect of every day’s life even in doing businesses, it must be curbed when it is still budding.

She said Singapore is a very progressive country today because the country nips corruption in the bud and everything is based on meritocracy.

She also said although Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been talking about getting rid of corruption during their campaign, it would make no difference if nothing is done to deal with corruption.

“We, of course, are anti-corruption. If you have corruption in any country, you are eating away from your own people and you are stealing from them, and we are not going to do that.

“If we steal from Sarawak, we steal from ourselves,” she said.