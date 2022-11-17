SUPP wants thorough probe on SSGP explosion in Lawas

MIRI (Nov 17): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has urged the relevant authority to conduct a thorough investigation into the safety of the Petronas Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipelines (SSGP) following the explosion on Wednesday, to ensure that such incident does not happen again.

SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting, in a press statement on Wednesday, said the incident that claimed one life and injured another was shocking to the local community.

“The explosion that occurred at a location between Long Ugui and Long Sukang, Lawas around 2.48pm on Nov 16 was said to be the fourth of such incident.

“It is shocking and we are deeply saddened by this,” said Ting.

The first explosion of the pipeline occurred on June 10, 2014; four years later on Jan 10, 2018 there was a gas leak and explosion which affected students from a nearby school; and on May 8, 2019 another gas leak happened at Long Segaman in Lawas.

The third explosion occurred two years ago, on Jan 12, 2020, at a location between Long Kawa and Ba Selulong in Ulu Baram.

“In view of the number of occurrences of incidents that happened, it is crucial for the relevant authority and Petronas to make thorough investigation, to establish the exact reason why these incidents happened,” he added.

The Piasau state assemblyman also said that SUPP wished to convey its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of those affected by the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. We hope and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured person from this incident,” said Ting.