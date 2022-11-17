SUV totally destroyed after catching fire in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 17): A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was totally destroyed when it caught fire after landing on its roof at Jalan Datuk Haji Daud Bin Abdul Rahman here around 5.20am today.

It is believed that the driver had lost control of his vehicle before it veered off the road and landed on its roof outside a house’s compound.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver managed to escape to safety with the help of the public before the arrival of the firefighters.

“The victim was given first aid by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital but refused to get further medical treatment at the hospital,” it added.

Bomba said upon their arrival at the scene, the firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station proceeded to extinguish the fire with water sourced from the fire engine.

It added that the fire was put under control at 6.10am and fully extinguished moments later.

After ensuring that the area is safe, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 6.16am.

In a separate accident, a pick-up truck landed on its roof in a ditch near the Kampung Sageng bridge in Simunjan around 7.56am this morning.

It is believed that the driver had lost control of his vehicle before ending up in the ditch.

According to Bomba, the male driver of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the members of the public prior to the arrival of rescue personnel from the Simunjan fire station.

He was also sent to the Simunjan Hospital by the members of the public for medical treatment.