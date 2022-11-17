S’wak’s rights, interests key factors in working with new govt, says Harden

SRI AMAN (Nov 17): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would definitely set conditions that would take into account the interests of the state, and also ensure that they must be met, should the coalition receive full support from Sarawak voters in the 15th general election (GE15).

In highlighting this, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis also pointed out that it was crucial for GPS to win big in this election so that it would become the ‘kingmaker’ that would be involved in forming the federal post-GE15.

He believed that in such a scenario, there would be bargaining among those in the winning coalition to work with the GPS.

“For sure, our wise leaders in Sarawak will set the conditions in the interests of the state that must be met before choosing to partner with the coalition of parties set to form the new government,” he said during a GE15 campaign drive for GPS candidate for Sri Aman, Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodi, at Rumah Sanggau Nyuwai, Sungai Reboh in Batu Lintang, Undop here recently.

The drive later continued to Rumah Empol Melintang at Kampung Sungai Tengak C, and Rumah Meria at Kampung Sengelau in Undop.

In his remarks at both longhouses, Harden said the people must be aware and far-sighted in the political arena.

“We never intend to separate the family ties between candidates; in fact, we encourage them to be closer.

“However, in politics, it is a system to determine the government.

“If the minority party is chosen, the opposition party, it would be a loss because they would not be able to speak due to lack of support from the people.

“As mature and far-sighted politicians, we think about which party really fights for Sarawak’s interests and has a strong party coalition. In Sarawak, we definitely have the GPS, a strong and competent coalition that fights for Sarawak’s rights based on the matters contained in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

There was also another campaign drive for GPS Doris at Rumah Bair Kanchuh, Kampung Sebangkoi in Undop.

Among the dignitaries present at that event were GPS GE15 pick for Kapit Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and Pelagus state assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang.