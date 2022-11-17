Syariah Court SMS System to provide more effective, faster services

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): The Sabah State Syariah Justice Department’s effort to develop the Syariah Court SMS System will guarantee the delivery of more effective and faster services to customers in the state.

Special Tasks Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said that the innovation produced by the department is also in line with the government’s hope to digitize the existing services.

He said that through the Syariah Court’s SMS system, it functions as an announcement and delivery of information digitally but quick and effective without the need for an internet network.

“We are in the phase of digital innovation towards Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) where not only the government sector but also private companies are in the phase to turn technology as service delivery to customers.

“In order to achieve progress and effective service delivery, strong ideas and resources are needed to ensure it works.

“I fully support the implementation of the Syariah Court SMS System in this state because it can guarantee customers’ comfort,” he said when he officiated the launching ceremony of the Syariah Court SMS System and the Baitulmal donation presentation as well as the appreciation of the former Chief Syarie Judges of the State of Sabah here yesterday.

Mohd Arifin said with the system it will be easier for customers to deal with, especially those who are from rural areas and having difficulties in appearing in court just to get a date for the case.

Meanwhile, he said that the State Syariah Justice Department also launched the E-Syariah System Version Three (ESV3) to improve and to make it easier for the department’s customers in dealing with the department.

According to him, ESV3 adopts an integrated case management system that integrates all the Syariah Court’s case handling processes involving reforms in terms of appearance, features, functions and server infrastructure as well as new clients.

“I hope that the Sabah State Syariah Justice Department can make ESV3 a stepping stone to ensure that the management of Syariah Court cases becomes easier and faster,” he said.

At the ceremony, he witnessed the presentation of a donation of 13 wheelchairs from Perbadanan Baitulmal Negeri Sabah (PBNS) to be distributed to all district Syariah Courts.

Apart from that, Mohd Arifin also presented appreciation to former Sabah Syarie judges including Datuk Mohd Noor Wahab and Datuk Jasri Matjakir while Datuk Aidi Moktar was represented by other recipient.

Also present were the chairman of the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin and Sabah State Syarie chief judge Datuk Ahmad Din Othman.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Din said that the Syariah Main Court needs to be established in this state so that high profile cases can be appealed to another higher level.

Ahmad Din said that looking at the situation in Sabah, there is an urgent need to establish a Syariah Main Court.

He said that so far, they are still in the process of discussing with the State Attorney General to continue efforts to establish a Syariah Main Court in Sabah.

“For me it is an urgent need considering that High Court cases normally involving huge property values ranging from RM300,000 to millions of ringgit,” he said.