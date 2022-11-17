Teach DAP a lesson for failures during PH’s 22-month reign, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Nov 17): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) needs to be taught a lesson for their failures during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 22 months in power, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president urged voters to give their mandate to all 31 Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates so that the coalition can champion Sarawak’s rights and interests in Parliament.

“This is a parliamentary election and an election that is about protecting Sarawak’s interests and not individuals. Our candidates will be committed to defend the state’s rights when they are elected to the Parliament,” he said during a campaign event near Aeroville Mall, Jalan Stutong Baru last night.

He cited the cancellation of projects that were supposed to be implemented in the state as among the PH federal government’s failures.

The Deputy Premier said GPS is committed to supporting a stable federal government after the election and the political coalition will never betray the state’s interests.

According to him, Sarawak needs to take advantage of the political infighting and instability currently happening in Peninsular Malaysia by uniting and consolidating its political power via 31 GPS MPs to reclaim the state’s rights.

Dr Sim also reiterated that GPS is not affiliated with any national political coalition and that GPS will only negotiate with the winners on election night.

He said even PH has expressed its willingness to work with GPS to form a stable federal government after the election.

GPS Stampin candidate Lo Khere Chiang and GPS Bandar Kuching candidate Tay Tze Kok also spoke at the event.

Lo said he will fight for autonomy over health and education matters if he is elected to Parliament, as well as seek to construct a secondary school in Batu Kitang and a fire station in Stampin.

Tay stressed that GPS is a fully local political coalition that promotes inclusive policies in a culturally and racially diverse society.