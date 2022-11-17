Uggah debunks independent candidate’s claim that he will be good MP for Betong

KUCHING (Nov 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) 15th general election (GE15) director Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah yesterday debunked the claim made by the independent candidate for Betong that he will make a very good representative because of his previous long experience as a political secretary to a federal minister.

Hasbie Satar is banking on his 2008 to 2010 experience and all the official connections that he had made, to woo the voters in Betong.

At a meeting with leaders and members of nine Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) sub-branches in Bukit Saban state constituency at Penom and Nanga Gayau in Spaoh on Tuesday, Uggah said GPS candidate Dr Richard Rapu too had served as his political secretary since 2008 when he was a deputy and then full federal minister.

“In 2016, he followed me when I returned to serve in the state and continues as a political secretary too. Qualification-wise, our candidate is just as qualified as he is a trained veterinary doctor from a local university.

“But the thing that makes Dr Richard as the best choice is the fact that he is representing the most stable and strong state GPS government. So he has his platform which is in perfect agreement and harmony with the majority of Sarawakians,” said Uggah.

He stressed that GPS is the one looking after Sarawak, and if GPS is strong, Sarawakians will all benefit as it can bring greater progress and prosperity.

“A vote for Dr Richard is a vote for GPS… is a vote to protect Sarawak’s privileges and rights in the Dewan Rakyat. It is a vote to restore more of its eroded rights under MA63 (Malaysian Agreement 1963),” said Uggah.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Premier, said it was very important that GPS had many representatives in the Dewan Rakyat so that they could support policies which were fair and beneficial to the state.

“By the same token, they can veto those detrimental to us. But the independent and the PKR candidate here want to deny us of such power.

“They are not serious and only want to take over Betong for their own ambitions,” he said.

Uggah is leaving nothing to chance despite the optimism shared by GPS there.

He suggested for the respective sub-branches teams to embark on their third and final round of campaigning until before midnight on Friday.

“Please engage the young and the new voters coming back to vote. Woo them to support our candidate. Also, watch out for the black sheep in our midst out to sabotage us.”

He also called on them not to allow any petty differences with the GPS candidate to mar their decision when casting their votes.

At the meetings, Uggah was told of the happy news that some Rimbas area members of a local opposition party had now decided to support the GPS.

Dr Richard in his speech earlier expressed his gratitude to Uggah, former Betong member of parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and all visiting and local GPS campaigners for their assistance.

“We definitely have a strong winning team which speaks volumes of the solidarity, unity, the singleness of purpose and camaraderie in GPS.”