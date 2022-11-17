Yee to champion voice, aspirations of youth

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate for Kota Kinabalu, Yee Tsai Yiew, has vowed to champion the voice and aspirations of the youth, in addition to solving issues in the city area.

She sees Kota Kinabalu as having everything it needs to become a developed area, but it needs someone who can make real changes.

“I want to realise a New Kota Kinabalu and bring changes to the city having so long been represented by the other party. After three terms, we can see that most of the developments was from the State Government.

“As a representative of the people in parliament, the person should be vocal in voicing the wishes and aspirations of the people especially to fight for the rights of the people of Sabah as one of the partners in the formation of our beloved country, Malaysia,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

The 32-year-old lawyer went on to say she will focus on education issues, traffic congestion, flood problems, youth economic empowerment and local economic development ideas to change the fate of the people, especially those faced with urban poverty.

That said, Yee is well aware that as a new face, she is faced with the stigma of lack of experience and credibility in politics.

“As a new face in politics, I know I will face different challenges like the people’s trust in my ability to represent them. However, I believe in myself and the party I represent in fighting for the people’s voice in parliament, if I am given the opportunity,” she assured.

Meanwhile, Yee said GRS represents the voices of the people of Sabah.

“GRS is a progressive coalition that gives opportunities to all regardless of race, age or gender and without any discrimination.

“GRS is a forward looking coalition to ensure that the young generation is ready to move forward. GRS is the best choice for the whole of Sabah,” said Yee who is from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), a member of GRS.