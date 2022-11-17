Yong is Chinese leader in GRS govt, Chua tells Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s accusation that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government does not have good Chinese leaders is not true.

GRS candidate for Penampang, Kenny Chua, said one of the Chinese leaders is former Sabah Chief Minister cum SAPP president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee who is a nominated assemblyman.

Chua, a Sino-Kadazan, is chairman of the Sabah Air Aviation Sdn Bhd, a state government-linked company.

“I can assure that the GRS government recognises the role of the Chinese community and their leaders. But it’s not about their numbers. It’s about quality,” he insisted.

He noted that the Chinese community is well aware that there are Chinese political leaders serving them but most of them are in the opposition.

“From talking to them during my campaign trails, they want to have more Chinese leaders in the government so that their best interest can be served,” he said.

He also said that they see the 15th General Election (GE15) as their chance to send a pro-government Chinese MP to parliament.

“I feel humbled that they see me as their voice to be in parliament. If I’m elected, I’ll do my very best to serve their needs and address their concerns,” he pledged.

Chua believes there has been a huge swing of Chinese voters here toward the government especially after the speech by Shafie they found to be insulting.

“During my campaign trails, I’ve met many members of the Chinese community in Penampang, especially in Kapayan, who have assured me that they will vote for the GRS.

“They say that what Shafie had said was insulting. The hurt he has caused is not enough to be healed by simply making an apology. It only reflects the perception he has on the Chinese in Sabah all this while,” he said.

Shafie, in one of his campaign speeches, had said that there were no Chinese minister in the GRS state government and used the term “satu ekor” to refer to them.

He has apologised to the Chinese community if he had insulted them in the speech.

Stressing that he had no intention to do so, Shafie said that he was only venting his frustrations over how the GRS-Barisan Nasional treated the Chinese community.

Shafie said he was only making a point that there was not even one Chinese minister in the GRS-Barisan state Cabinet compared to the state government led by Warisan previously when it had four Chinese ministers.