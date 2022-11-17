Youths complain about not getting suitable jobs, says PH Miri candidate

MIRI (Nov 17): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Miri candidate Chiew Choon Man said many youths including graduates of institutions of higher learning have been complaining about not being able to land jobs in Miri that commensurate with their qualification.

He said they have also been receiving similar complaints from parents during their walkabout to meet members of the public.

“The last few days during our walkabout, I received a complaint from parents about low job opportunities and salary in Miri.

“I also received complaints from young people in Miri that they cannot find job and sufficient income to cover their cost of living,” he told reporters at a press conference yesterday.

The Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Miri chief said he was informed by many parents he met during the walkabout that they had used a lot of their savings to fund their children’s studies, hoping that their children will land good jobs once they have graduated and returned to Miri.

He said the parents told him that the salary of most jobs offered to their children did not commensurate with their university education qualification.

“This is what we have been hearing from parents. The actual problem in Miri is that our youths are unemployed and under-utilised, meaning they did not fully utilise what they’ve learned in their university or college,” said Chiew.

He added that job and salary factors had led many youths to leave and seek better opportunities outside Miri such as in Kuching, Kuala Lumpur and even Singapore.

If elected as Miri MP, Chiew said he will urge the government to look into the issue including providing many job opportunities in Miri.