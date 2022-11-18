‘A vote for GPS is a vote for Sarawak, not Umno’, says Lo

KUCHING (Nov 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Stampin Lo Khere Chiang insisted today that a vote for GPS is a vote for Sarawak and not Umno as claimed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak.

He added GPS will join whoever offers Sarawak the best deal.

“I would like to once again confirm, double confirm and triple confirm that voting for GPS is not voting for Umno. Let’s all just stop playing the assuming game and stop the influence West Malaysia has on Sarawak.

“Vote for GPS – protect our rights. Let us unite as one Sarawak. We don’t need the influence of West Malaysia in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Lo lamented Democratic Action Party (DAP) had been saying that voting for GPS is voting for Umno.

“They are so adamant on pushing this because they know their bosses are definitely not going to offer a better deal. They know in their bosses’ eyes, Sarawak is only a cash cow used to supply funds to West Malaysia,” he said.

Lo added the interests of Sarawakians can and will only be protected by GPS.

“If people vote for DAP, they are supporting a West Malaysian party which does not care at all for the welfare of Sarawakians. When PH was in power, Sarawak got nothing – instead, it got worse than nothing when a lot of the projects which were going to improve the quality of life in Sarawak had been cancelled by them.

“Don’t believe the empty promises DAP has made. They themselves have no power and no say against their bosses. No matter how good their promise is, it cannot be achieved as they are just small ‘kacang’ (peanuts) to their bosses,” he said.