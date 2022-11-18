Abg Jo: Baru fleeing from Selangau shows insincerity in serving constituents

BINTULU (Nov 18): Selangau incumbent Baru Bian’s decision to flee the constituency for Lawas this parliamentary election shows he was not sincere about serving the people, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said the coalition’s victory in Kakus and Tamin state constituencies, which come under Selangau parliamentary seat, shows voters support the state ruling coalition.

“I believe that the people in these two areas have given strong support to the GPS candidates because they are convinced that the GPS government is a government that is capable of determining political stability in Sarawak and has a thorough plan to develop Sarawak so that it can become a developed state with high income by 2030,” he said during the Sarawakku Sayang programme in Tatau today.

The Premier’s speech was read by Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department and Kakus assemblyman Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Abang Johari also apologised to Tatau folk for being unable to be with them as he had to travel to Betong, Saratok, and Kanowit today.

He said it cannot be denied that there is still much to be done in terms of upgrading basic infrastructure in order to improve the standard of living for the people, especially in rural areas.

“In the last five years, much allocation has been spent to provide water and electricity supply and the GPS government is able to provide the necessary funds because the state’s income has already increased from SST or sales tax on petroleum products. This year Sarawak’s income reached RM10 billion, which is usually around RM5 billion to RM6 billion,” he said.

In the meantime, he said Sarawak also has an alternative source of funds from the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) to speed up infrastructure development throughout the state, for example the Ulu Rajang area under the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), which is allocated RM1.5 billion to build roads and other facilities.

“I believe that the victory of 76 seats out of 82 seats for GPS in the last state election is a sign of the people’s support and their trust in the GPS government’s ability to govern the state well,” said Abang Johari.

He said as a local political coalition party, GPS government is not tied to any political parties from Peninsular Malaysia.

“Under the GPS government, Sarawak is free to determine the direction of the state according to the wishes and inspirations of the people of Sarawak.

“This is the first time that the GPS Sarawak government has the freedom to determine its own candidates in this GE15.

“As GPS chairman, I make decisions and sign documents for candidates running under the GPS ticket. Unlike before under BN (Barisan Nasional) where we had to wait for BN’s decision in Kuala Lumpur and wait for the document signed by the BN chairman,” he explained.

Abang Johari said although GPS is under an independent political platform, it has been proven that it has the power to determine the country’s political stability and determine who will be the prime minister.

“Sarawak’s decision-making power has brought some stability to the country and GPS can join forces with other political platforms that sincerely want to help develop Sarawak and respect our rights as enshrined in the Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We do not want to be like the 22 months of the country under the PH (Pakatan Harapan) government where many projects in Sarawak that had been approved by the previous government were cancelled as there was no allocation.

“However, at the same time they approved spending hundreds of millions to implement many projects in the peninsula,” he pointed out.

He said GPS government has the ability to uplift the state’s economy through industrial programmes as can be seen in the Samalaju and Tanjung Kidurong areas.

He said Bintulu will undergo a second development boom with GPS planning to develop the downstream oil and gas industry in Tanjung Kidurong.

“Right now, a methanol plant belonging to Sarawak is being built in Tanjung Kidurong and may be followed by a second plant after this. Petronas and Shell will also set up a sour gas processing plant at Tanjung Kidurong.

“Apart from that Korea and Japan have committed to build a plant to produce hydrogen gas that will be bought back by those countries. I am confident that if all these projects have been implemented, the people in Tatau will also benefit from the spill over effects of these projects,” he said.

Abang Johari said GE15 is an election to determine the parties or coalition that has the trust of the people to form a stable federal government.

He said GPS has become part of the previous federal government with the appointment of several ministers and deputy ministers.

“I am very confident that GPS is capable of winning most of the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak in this GE15. GPS’ big victory this time will undoubtedly strengthen GPS’ position as a respected government,” he said.

Among those present were Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat, Tatau District Officer Jabang Juntan, Senator Datuk Dr Nuing Jeluing, Sarawak Transport Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Alice Jawan, GPS Selangau candidate Edwin Banta, and Sikie’s wife Datin Melia Gelen.