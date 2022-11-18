Abg Jo: GPS will have bargaining power if it wins all 31 seats in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 18): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will have a lot of bargaining power if it wins all 31 seats in the general election (GE15) tomorrow, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The GPS chairman believed the bargaining power would allow Sarawak to demand the federal government to be obliged to give more equitable development and acknowledge its right under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Today, I honestly tell you that Sarawak is the most stable state in Malaysia and its economy is strong. Because we are strong, there are people who want to seek help from GPS.

“That is why I field our candidates to contest in all 31 seats. Today, everyone is talking about GPS as kingmaker. Even today the national media also reported that Sarawak and Sabah will be kingmakers in this election because now, there is still no clear indication on which coalition in the Peninsular will win most of the parliamentary seats.

“GPS will bargain with any national coalition that wants to form the federal government. If they want to work with us, we want the power to be returned to us through the MA63 and Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

“We want all our powers that have been eroded to be returned back to us,” he said in his speech when officiating at the launch of the Sarawakku Sayang programme in Saratok today.

Abang Johari also said Sarawakians should not give way to peninsula-based political parties because only GPS understands the struggle and the sentiments of the people of Sarawak.

“If the MP is from PN, the person would not be able to give their best because all decision making would have to be referred to their boss in peninsular-based.

“If the MP is from GPS, the people of Sarawak are the ones who can make the decision. We will bargain for Sarawak,” he said.

Explaining that the peninsula’s political culture is far different from Sarawak, Abang Johari pointed out that GPS does not have any political affiliation with political parties from there because he wanted to defend Sarawak’s culture which embraces diversity.

“That is why I have repeatedly said that we must protect our culture by rejecting Peninsular Malaysia-based parties, like Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

“I am sorry if there are people from the peninsula, who are present in this function, listening to me. If you are here, we can work together in the interest of Malaysia, but Sarawak culture must be protected,” he said, adding that political parties from the peninsula should refrain from meddling in Sarawak’s political affairs.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin became prime minister because of us. If not because of us, he would not have been appointed as prime minister. A similar situation also happened a year later when Umno refrained from supporting Muhyiddin. Ismail Sabri became prime minister after that because we gave our support to him. Chaos will continue in the federal politics if there is no GPS,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that a true leader only fights for its people and not because of personal interest.

“Personal interest does not count in this general election when it comes to national matters,” he said in an indirect reference to Datuk Ali Biju who is defending Saratok on a PN ticket in GE15.

“Whether it is good or not, it is up to him, but the nation cannot rely on personal interest,” he added.

On the proposal to have a Sarawakian deputy prime minister after GE15, he said GPS will not accept the post if it is just a ceremonial role without any real power.

“For what purpose if the post does not come with any real power. No point… no point. That is not what Sarawak wants. Sarawak wants all the powers back to Sarawak under MA63.

“What we need is a post with certain powers. Otherwise it will become cosmetic,” he said.

Abang Johari also urged Sarawakian voters to give full support to GPS candidates in GE15.

“If we continue to be united, and then, we continue to give the best education to our children, and preserve our natural resources, I am confident that Sarawak will achieve as the most developed state by 2030.”