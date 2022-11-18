Asfia: Sarawak needs strong local party, outspoken MPs in parliament

BINTULU (Nov 18): Sarawak needs a strong local party and outspoken MPs to represent the state at the federal level who can only be found in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar.

He said GPS Bintulu candidate Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is Progressive Democratic Party president, is known as an outspoken leader.

He added the other two candidates from Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) must be rejected because GPS has 76 representatives in DUN out of 82 members in total.

“Two from the Democratic Action Party and none from Perikatan Nasional. It is clear here that DAP has no strength in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly and PN does not have a representative in Sarawak DUN.

“Whoever wins representing P217 Bintulu will go to the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur, if possible we want all 31 Members of Parliament from GPS to the Dewan Rakyat to represent the state,” he said during the 12th Anaq Vaie Bintulu Association anniversary dinner on Thursday.

He said strong representatives from GPS must be sent to Kuala Lumpur to become the voice of Sarawakians instead of bringing a party from there (Kuala Lumpur) to the state to talk about various other things.

“This is because Sarawak’s applications in the Dewan Rakyat are not just applications but rather a necessity. We chose Tiong because of the GPS, because he has influence in KL, his status is Ambassador to China, given the title of Datuk Seri,” he said.

Asfia said the people want an influential individual from the biggest party in Sarawak to represent Bintulu in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We don’t want a ‘mosquito’ to represent us since they are unable to speak up and defend the rights of Sarawak,” he added.