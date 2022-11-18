Awg Tengah: GPS is the ‘political umbrella’ for Sarawak’s minority communities

LAWAS (Nov 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is the political umbrella for minority communities in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said it is imperative that their interests are defended by inclusive leaders from a stable state and federal government.

“This is GPS’ strength and the reason why we need it as the platform to look after the interests of both majority and minority races and religions in the state,” he told the media at the closing ceremony of the Malaysian Family Digital Economy Centre (Pedi) Community Day at Kampung Bangkatan, Merapok today.

He said GPS is a genuine grassroots party with members hailing from villages and longhouses to urban centres.

Awang Tengah added the state government has a comprehensive list of the infrastructure and amenities needed by Sarawak’s rural communities which will improve their socio-economic standing and gear them towards the digital economy.

He added it was essential that rural folks get onboard the digital economy as well as conventional economy, where infrastructure such as roads and internet connectivity must be in place.

“We have so much economic potential in our flora and fauna – such as mountain salt in Lawas, which is unique.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has already agreed to the border development for Tebedu, Entikong and Ba Kelalan and (through this) we can become one of the international gateways for our neighbour Indonesia,” he said.

Also present were Lawas incumbent Dato Henry Sum Agong, political secretary to the Premier Awangku Jinal Abedin Dato Pengiran Jawa and Lawas district officer Ladin Atok.