Bad weather forces EC workers in Baram to delay travels by helicopter (Video)

MARUDI (Nov 18): Several helicopters scheduled to fly election workers to their respective polling stations under Baram parliamentary seat today were forced to delay their flights due to bad weather.

The EC workers were at Marudi Airport from 7am waiting for clearance to be flown to polling stations.

The Borneo Post learnt that some flights were also cancelled yesterday for several teams.

A check at the Marudi Wharf today found that most of the teams assigned to travel to polling stations by express boat had departed Marudi.

Returning officer Belayong Pok said he is monitoring the situation closely.

“Hopefully, all our EC workers can be deployed today to ensure the smooth running of polling tomorrow,” he said when met.

As at 10am today, Marudi was still experiencing heavy rain.

Baram is the biggest constituency in Sarawak in terms of land size, with some polling stations located in the remotest of areas.

The constituency has 59,535 registered voters.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Anyi Ngau is in a three-cornered fight for the seat against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Roland Engan and independent Wilfred Entika.