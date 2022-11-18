Batang Lupar constituents want facilities, development, says PH candidate

SRI AMAN (Nov 18): Constituents of Batang Lupar are complaining that they have had enough of the lack of basic facilities and development in the area, and are hoping for a wind of change, said Well @ Maxwell Rojis.

According to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) candidate for Batang Lupar, this is because for many years nothing much has changed in Batang Lupar and in this 15th general election (GE15) he is providing them a platform to vote for a new person to represent them in Parliament.

He said the announcement that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the PH candidate for Prime Minister has boosted their confidence in making PH as the coalition to vote for.

“I am sure that if Anwar becomes Prime Minister and if Batang Lupar has an MP from PH representing them, this area will enjoy great development and I will assure that as MP,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said as a local native of the area, he was tired of seeing Batang Lupar being underdeveloped.

“For many years, Batang Lupar has been somewhat neglected by the government, because Barisan Nasional (BN) previously and now Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) think that the people in Batang Lupar will always vote for them.

“I think voters in Batang Lupar should show them in this GE15 they are wise in choosing their elected representative now and they want to see change,” he said.

Maxwell pointed to the many things in Batang Lupar parliamentary area that needed to be upgraded, such as government clinics, police stations, clean water supply and others.

“Most of the time, for example, we here in Batang Lupar parliamentary area receive murky-coloured water supply while most of the traders from the villages sell their products in pitiful conditions, due to lack of facilities.

“Many houses in all of the villages here are also in dilapidated condition despite the government claiming to have allocation and facilities to assist people who have this type of houses in Sarawak. Those are just a few issues among many that we have here,” he said.

But what angers him the most is the lack of firefighting facilities in the area, he said.

In proving his point, he said most recently a fire broke out at the town of Sebuyau, razing an old historical block of shophouses, which could have been saved had there been a fire station in the town,

Given all these shortcomings of the present government, he called on the voters in Batang Lupar to vote for him, saying a vote for him is a vote for PH and Anwar.

“Please don’t waste your vote on GPS because we have been waiting for too many years but the development never came.

“It’s time for us to give PH a try and with Anwar as the Prime Minister and me your MP, I am sure Batang Lupar will prosper,” he said.

Maxwell, 70, is up against 37-year-old GPS candidate Mohamad Shafizan Kepli and 35-year-old Parti Se-Islam Malaysia (PAS) candidate Hamdan Sani in a the fight for the Batang Lupar seat.